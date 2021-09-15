Canadian housing market still 'extremely unbalanced': CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)'s latest statistics say national home sales did not change significantly between July and August of this year.
"Canadian housing markets appear to be stabilizing somewhere in between pre- and peak-pandemic levels – which is to say, still extremely unbalanced," said Shaun Cathcart, CREA's Senior Economist. "As far as campaign promises around building more homes, at least we are finally having the right conversation. But as anyone who has tried to get even a small project done in the last year knows, availability of materials and skilled labour are not dials that can simply be turned up to 11 whenever we decide we need them. And that's not to mention all the other barriers to building, of which there are many. It's definitely easier said than done."
According to the CREA's statistics:
• "National home sales edged back 0.5% on a month-over-month basis in August, as transactions appear to be stabilizing at more sustainable but still historically active levels."
• "Actual (not seasonally adjusted) activity was down 14% on a year-over-year basis."
• "The number of newly listed properties ticked up 1.2% from July to August."
• "The MLS® Home Price Index (MLS® HPI) rose 0.9% month-over-month and was up 21.3% year-over-year."
• "The actual (not seasonally adjusted) national average sale price posted a 13.3% year-over-year gain in August."
"Ideas on how to fix the housing market have taken centre stage in this election, with many long-simmering issues having had a big spotlight shone on them over the last year-and-a-half by COVID," said Cliff Stevenson, Chair of CREA. "The numbers for August provided more evidence of what many of us already knew or suspected to be the case –this housing crisis will not go away on its own.
"As such, it's encouraging to see all of the major parties looking at longer-term solutions to an issue that's been around for a while," Stevenson added. "It also highlights how there are no quick fixes here, so this market will remain challenging for those who choose or have to engage in it. That's why your best bet is to consult with your local realtor for information and guidance about buying or selling a home in these unprecedented times."
