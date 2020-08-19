Canadian government officially recognizes Romani genocide

Montreal-based groups welcomed last week’s unanimous consent motion by Canada recognizing the genocide of the Romani population by the Nazis during World War II, 76 years ago.
Officials of Romanipe, a local group formed to fight discrimination against the Roma population, said Canada’s official recognition “comes after years of hard work and dedication by Romani organizations and individuals. This milestone could not have been made possible without the support of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and countless others.”
“This marks a turning point for survivors who rebuilt their lives in Canada,” stated Dafina Savic, the founder of Romanipe. “This recognition is an essential step in ensuring that the plight of Romani peoples will be rightfully included in the history of the Holocaust and events honouring its victims.
“This momentous achievement is important not only symbolically, but also for the collective healing process of Roma and Sinti around the world, for the recognition of the existence of Romani peoples in Canada, and for human rights today,” Savic added.
The group also pointed out that “the same rhetoric and mechanisms which led to the mass murder of Roma and Sinti by the Nazis and their collaborations are still present today. At a time when acts of racism and hatred against Romani populations continue to be normalized, preserving the memory of past atrocities and raising awareness about the dangers of impunity becomes not only a right, but a duty.”
Rita Prigmore, a survivor, stated that “this recognition was long overdue. Recognition is about bringing dignity and respect to our people. 76 years have passed since the Holocaust and Roma and Sinti today continue to face racism, hatred and violence. I am happy to finally see our history being recognized and remembered in Canada.”
The organization added that, “in honour of the estimated 500,000 victims of the Romani Genocide, Romanipe looks forward to carrying on working with the Canadian government to ensure that the lessons of the past serve to inform the present and shape a future where the rights and dignity of Romani peoples at home and abroad are protected and respected.”
