Canadian economy lagging in productivity: MEI

Canada's economy is "lagging behind" in productivity because of a lack of investment, says the independent Montreal Economic Institute think tank.
The MEI cites statistics showing that "the value produced per hour worked in Canada is 17 per cent lower than the G7 average."
Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI and an author of the study with the collaboration of Elias Djabri, said that "Canada’s productivity gap is worrisome and has a direct impact on our standard of living. The less value that is created by an hour of work, the less that hour can be remunerated.”
More specifically, "purchasing power parity, each hour worked in Canada in 2022 produced a value of US$53.30 (constant 2015 dollars). That puts Canada in next-to-last place among G7 countries, ahead of Japan.
"In comparison, the G7 average for value produced per hour worked was US$63.90. The United States was in first place, with US$72.10 of value produced per hour worked. Considering the average number of hours worked, this translates to a standard of living that is 30 per cent lower in Canada than in the United States."
The MEI says that "Canada’s low productivity is due to a lack of private investment. Canada was at the bottom of the pack compared to similar economies as measured by non-residential private investment per job in 2018.
“Canada’s regulatory and fiscal framework is not attractive enough for investors,” Brossard says. “And our governments can try all they want to mitigate this problem with subsidies, but their capacity for investment pales in comparison to that of the market.”
The report concludes that "as productivity is the main cause of the relative drop in Canadians’ standard of living, it behooves us to give it the attention it deserves.
"By adopting a more favourable fiscal and regulatory framework, we could strengthen the attractiveness of Canada as a destination for investment, like the United States between 2010 and 2022. An approach that aligns our fiscal environment to the best international practices would stimulate innovation and lead to increased productivity, thus favouring Canada’s economic growth and global competitiveness."
