Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenging Emergencies Act in court

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association announced that it is challenging the Trudeau government's Emergencies Act in court, seeking a judicial review. Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, the CCLA's executive director, told a virtual press conference that the Emergencies Act "is an extreme law that has never been used, and two emergency orders were announced that will have sweeping consequences on individuals, orders that it passed outside of normal democratic processes. The CCLA has spoken out loudly against this declaration.
"We are taking the government of Canada to court," she added. "The Act seriously infringes the Charter rights of Canadians. The government has brought in an extreme measure that should be reserved for national emergencies, a legal standard that has not been met." Aviv added that "emergency powers cannot and must not be normalized. For all the peaceful and disruptive protests in Canada's history, some involving unlawful acts and protracted standoffs with police, never before has a government declared a national emergency under the Emergencies Act, and with that, given itself the enormous powers to bypass the ordinary accountable democratic process.
"Our commitment to equality and other rights is the reason that we support the Charter rights of peaceful assembly. This is how marginalized people can stand up for their rights. Protests are how people in a democracy express and share their political messages of all kinds, whether they be environmental activists, students taking to the streets, indigenous land defenders, workers on strike, people who know that Black lives matter and others who oppose government measures of all kinds. It is possible for a gathering to be both disruptive and peaceful."
Aviv also said that while some protesters may act in an extreme or aggressive way, that "does not necessarily means other protesters share their extremist views." She added that while the CCLA stands by the communities impacted by some racist or homophobic remarks from some elements of the protest, and with the impacted residents in protest locations, "we are here today because of the government's response.
"Reasonable limits on protests can and sometimes must be imposed, we have no issue with this, but when imposing reasonable limits, police can and must exercise restraint, as must government."
