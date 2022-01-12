The provincial government’s plan to impose a tax on adults who refuse to be vaccinated is being met with criticism by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
Cara Zwibel, acting general counsel of The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is calling Legault’s tax penalty for the non-vaccinated a constitutionally vulnerable proposal citing The Charter of Rights and Freedoms which recognizes individual autonomy over our bodies and medical decisions.
“It is a divisive measure that will end up punishing and alienating those who may be most in need of public health supports and services.”
Legault announced the plan while Quebec reported 2,742 COVID-related hospitalizations Tuesday, with 255 patients in intensive care. According to Legault, less than 10% of the adult population is unvaccinated in Quebec however they represent 50% of hospitalizations. Other data shows that number at 30%.
