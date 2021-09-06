Canadian border rules for international travel are set to change

Starting on Tuesday, the federal government will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers wanting to enter Canada for non-essential reasons.
This is all part of the Canadian government’s reopening plan. International travellers who meet entry conditions will also not have to quarantine for 14 days. However, there are a few things travellers have to keep in mind.
International travellers need to show proof that they have gotten a Canadian approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before entering the country. It is also important for travellers to have received a negative PCR test result 72 hours before their flight or arrival at the U.S-Canada border crossing.
Additionally, it is mandatory for international travellers to submit information via the ArriveCAN app or website — including proof of vaccination in English or French, as well as a quarantine plan within 72 hours before they arrive in Canada.
Since August 9, fully vaccinated travellers do not have to take a PCR test once they are in Canada — unless they’re randomly selected to complete one. Even though all travellers randomly selected have to take the PCR test, they do not need to quarantine to wait for the result.
