Canadian Armed Forces in Quebec to assist vaxx campaign

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced on Twitter Monday that "following our approval of Quebec’s request for federal assistance, Canadian Armed Forces personnel will begin their deployment today to provide support to the province’s vaccination campaign.
"Our officials continue to assess what other federal resources can be utilized to help the province combat COVID-19," Blair added on Twitter.
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault had been asking for such help.
"Omicron threatens the hospital capacity of Quebec," she tweeted Dec. 21. "We must speed up the vaccination of Quebecers."
And according to media reports, Quebecers have been standing outside for hours in very cold weather to get vaccinated.
