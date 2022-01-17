Côte St. Luc resident Cecile Klein, Canada's oldest person, peacefully passed away this past Thursday at the age of 114.
"Cecile Edith Efros Klein was born in Montreal on 15 June 1907 to Louis Efros (1881–1950) and Rebecca Pearson (1887–1965)," says a notice at Paperman.com. "Cecile attended secretarial school and first worked for a lawyer's office and later for an early form of HR at RCA Victor. During the Great Depression, Cecile managed to find jobs for people at RCA Victor."
She then lived in Westmount and married Erwin Klein in 1932, who owned a pharmacy that was later bought by Bayer, and they had three children. The couple was married for 67 years, until Erwin’s death in 1999. Klein continued to live in Westmount for decades, and then became a resident of Maimonides.
Last year, she celebrated her 114th birthday at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre with family, partially via Zoom.
She is survived by her three children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein posted a tribute on Facebook.
"Our deepest condolences to the entire family on the passing of Cecile," he wrote. "She was such an inspiration to us all. Celebrating her birthday at our annual Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society musical productions each June was a highlight. She was always smiling and positive enjoying Hairspray, Catch Me if You Can, and other shows. Well into her 100s she climbed the stairs at Wagar to see Fiddler on the Roof and told me how happy she was to do the exercise.
"This past June we had a wonderful concert in the garden of Maimonidies in honour of her 114th birthday. Her smile and movements to the music made everyone feel great. Wishing her entire family and anyone who was touched by Cecile to continue to enjoy every moment of life in the way she did."
