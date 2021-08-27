Canada's last military flight leaves Kabul

After managing to pull out 3,700 Canadian nationals and Afghan refugees, Canadian forces have stopped their evacuation operations. This leaves thousands of people still stranded with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan.
“We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave. That we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground have rapidly deteriorated. This is an extraordinary humanitarian crisis,” acting Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre said, during a briefing about the situation on Thursday morning.
Eyre went on to list Canadian residents, allied countries, people with “durable” ties to Canada and Afghan refugees approved for relocation by the government as they were taken out of Afghanistan.
Canada’s last flight out of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport was eight hours before the 8:00 am briefing last Thursday morning. Not long after the briefing concluded, the Pentagon’s press secretary John Kirby wrote on social media that there was an explosion at the Abbey Gate outside of Kabul airport.
“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” John Kirby wrote on Twitter.
A Canadian Armed Forces’ spokesperson stated that all Canadian military personnel are “safe and accounted for”. However, the situation in Afghanistan “remains dangerous”.
