Canada has the highest level of debt amongst countries in the G7, making the country's economy vulnerable to a possible crisis, says Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation deputy chief economist Aled ab Iorwerth.
ab Iorwerth said that while global economies have experienced the economic implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain issues, the COVID pandemic, ongoing inflation and concerns about a potential recession, "the Canadian economy has weathered these storms as well, if not better than other economies.
"Unfortunately, Canada’s very high levels of household debt — and the highest in the G7 — makes the economy vulnerable to any global economic crisis," the CMHC deputy chief economist says. "It's important to understand that not all debt is bad...[but it] comes with significant risks. The burden of servicing debt does not go away when people lose their jobs; the burden continues until the debt is paid off. This is a key problem when there are widespread job losses in the economy because of the global economic downturn and because of people’s inability to pay off their debts when they have no income. And when many households in an economy are heavily indebted, the situation can quickly deteriorate, such as what was witnessed in the U.S. in 2007 and 2008."
ab Iorwerth added that household debt in Canada has been "rising inexorably.
"At the time of the recession in 2008, it stood at about 80 percent of the size of the economy, in 2010 it rose to 95 percent, and by 2021 debt exceeded its size. By contrast, household debt in the U.S. fell from 100 percent of GDP in 2008 to about 75 percent in 2021. While U.S. households reduced debt, Canadians increased theirs and this will likely continue to increase unless we address affordability in the housing market. So as house prices increase in Canada, households take on debt leading to a rise in the total amount of debt in the economy. Longer term, reestablishing housing affordability in Canada will be key to reducing household debt if they want to become homeowners."
The CMHC chief deputy economist says "reestablishing affordability means less debt will need to be taken on by first-time homebuyers.
"By lowering the share of income spent on housing and creating more options, increased housing supply is key in this respect. Renewing and rebuilding Canada’s rental stock to be modern and attractive will help prevent Canadians from being compelled to be homeowners."
