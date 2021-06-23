The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) has built its first lab dedicated to producing COVID-19 vaccines in Montreal. But the facility has to go through several approvals until the production of vaccines can begin.
When the Montreal lab is licensed and able to operate, the facility will be capable of producing 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine per month.
The federal government signed an agreement with Novavax in February 2021 to produce its vaccine in Montreal’s new lab once Health Canada approves.
The lab is on Royalmount Ave. and was built in 10 months. It is close to the NRC’s existing Royalmount location.
