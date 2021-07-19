Canada will let fully vaccinated Americans cross the border

Canada will let fully vaccinated American residents cross its land borders for non-essential travel on August 9. The rules will be similar to those announced by the federal government on Canadians returning home after non-essential travel, Americans who are planning to visit Canada will not have to quarantine for 14 days. Canada will also eliminate the requirement for travellers to quarantine for 3 days in a government authorized hotel.
Additionally, fully vaccinated travellers from other countries will also be able to enter Canadian land borders for non-essential reasons beginning September 7.
The federal government is going to change its COVID-19 testing requirements starting August 9. Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to be tested right as they arrive into Canada. However, there will be random testing at the airport.
Even with the changes being made, American travellers entering Canada will still have to present proof of double vaccination and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival into Canada.
It is still unclear when the American government will let fully vaccinated Canadians enter their land borders for non-essential travel.
