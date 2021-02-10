The Trudeau federal and Quebec provincial vaccine rollout efforts are the "laughing stock of the world," Hampstead Councillor Michael Goldwax said at the Feb. 1 town council meeting.
Goldwax, whose portfolio on council includes seniors, is also director-general of Les résidences Sélection SEC-VI / Le Waldorf seniors residence in Côte St. Luc.
"Ever since the first admission to the hospital on March 5, 2020, I've been participating in calls multiple times a week with the CIUSSS with respect to the pandemic," the councillor said as part of his monthly portfolio report. "We've also been on calls several times a week concerning the rollout of vaccines. At the last council meeting, I first reported that the CHSLDs received their first dose, and I really, truly, was hoping that, at this council meeting, I would give you an update that they would have received their second dose, or at least the other seniors residences would have started on Jan. 25, which is what the promise was."
Goldwax pointed out that this has not happened and the latest information is that seniors would not be vaccinated in CHSLDs until mid-February, "providing there's no other delays.
"I will say that if the opportunity arises, and you do get the opportunity to get vaccinated, please get yourself vaccinated, it will help you and a vulnerable relative," he said. "I would like to publicly state that I'm truly disappointed with the government leaders and the companies providing the vaccines with the dismal rollout.
"Canada and Quebec are the laughing stock of the world, and when I look at other countries and how far advanced they are on the vaccines and vaccine rollout, it's very sad that so little of our vulnerable population have yet to be vaccinated, and staff as well."
While Prime Minister Trudeau announced a plan on Feb. 2 to produce millions of Novavax vaccines in a Town of Mount Royal plant, media reports say it will not contribute very much to short-term demands as the first Canadian-made vials will not be produced until the end of 2021.
