Canada Post will continue to deliver Publisacs to Montreal homes, despite Mayor Valérie Plante's recent announcement that such deliveries will be prohibited by the city beginning next May except for homes that specifically request them.
Plante said last April that the announced new rule, which affects Canada's largest printing company TC Transcontinental, is an effort to reduce waste. Plante told the media at the time her decision took "political courage."
Transcontinental took legal action against the City of Mirabel when it instituted a similar policy. The company then sued Montreal in June, saying the law would infringe freedom of expression.
The Journal de Montréal learned that Publisac secured an agreement with Canada Post to deliver advertising circulars and weekly newspapers anyway.
Plante denounced the news during an executive committee meeting Wednesday, saying: "We want to make sure that companies, whether private or state-owned, respect the wishes of Montrealers. My request is very clear: I hope that Canada Post respects the will of Montrealers and does not go ahead with this agreement."
TC Transcontinental released a statement last April condemning Montreal's move, saying it would mean the end of Publisacs. The company says an an opt-in model is "unsustainable because of its complexity and the prohibitive costs it would generate."
"In the current inflationary context, and at a time when the population is facing an unprecedented rise in prices, the social and economic relevance of the Publisac is greater than ever," stated Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President of the Distribution Group of TC Transcontinental. Braley added that the Publisac, "in addition to giving consumers access to discounts, distributes local newspapers at an advantageous cost, helps merchants to attract customers and compete against the giants of e-commerce, and supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs. We intend to assert our rights and those of our customers if necessary."
Isabelle Marcoux, of TC Transcontinental Board Chair, said last April that "for the past three years, we have sought constructive dialogue with the city in order to collaborate in achieving source reduction, optimizing the recycling system, and creating a circular economy for plastics in Quebec. "Our recent actions and investments demonstrate our strong commitment to these goals. We firmly believe that it is through collaboration, and not confrontation, that we can find solutions to the challenges of our time that we all care about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.