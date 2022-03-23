Canada and other countries need to do more to help Ukraine against the aggression of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Canadian Parliament in a virtual address last week
The President, who previously addressed the European Parliament and is addressing the U.S. Congress Wednesday, was introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Zelenskyy asked the Parliament and all Canadians to imagine "at 4 a.m., each of you, that you start hearing bombs, severe explosions. Justin, can you imagine hearing you, your children, hearing all these explosions, the bombing of Ottawa Airport and other cities of your wonderful country.... If you know this is a war to annihilate your country?
"Imagine if someone is laying siege to Vancouver...Can you imagine the famous CN Tower in Toronto if it was hit by Russian bombs? I don't wish this on anyone, but this is our reality in which we live. In each city the Russians are marching through, they are taking down Ukrainian flags. Can you imagine someone taking down Canadian flags in Montreal and other Canadian cities?
Zelenskyy said Canada and other countries need to do more.
"Can you imagine when you call your friends and you ask 'please close the skies (establish a no-fly zone),' how many cruise missiles have to fall on our cities? We ask to make this happen and, in turn, they express their deep concerns about the situation. We talk to our partners and they say 'hold off a little longer.' Some people are talking about avoiding escalation and, at the same time, in response to our aspiration to become members of NATO, we do not hear clear answers. It's dire straits, but it allows us to see who our real friends are over the last 20 days and eight previous years."
Zelensky said Canada has been a reliable partner to Ukraine, "and I'm sure this will continue" and that it has supplied military and humanitarian assistance, and imposed severe sanctions on Russia.
"At the same time, this did not bring an end to the war. You can see our cities are protected like yours are protected. You can see Kyiv is being shelled. You all need to do more to stop Russia, protect Ukraine and by doing that, to protect Europe from the Russian threat.... They already killed 97 children. We are not asking for much. We're asking for justice, for real support which will help us to prevail and to save lives all over the world. Canada is leading in these efforts and I'm hoping other countries will follow suit. Please take greater part in these efforts. You can increase sanctions so Russia will not have a single dollar to fund their war effort. Commercial entities should not be working in Russia."
The President said Russia's objective is to annihilate the Ukrainian people.
"It's an attempt to destroy everything that we as Ukrainians do, to destroy our future, our nation, our character. You Canadians know this very well. That's why I'm asking, do not stop in your efforts, please expand your efforts to bring back peace in our peaceful country. I would also like to ask our Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, this is a historic moment and we need your support. We want to have peace. I'm grateful to you, Justin, and the Canadian people and i have confidence we will overcome and be victorious.
"Glory to Ukraine, thank you to Canada," Zelenskyy concluded, followed by a standing ovation in Parliament.
