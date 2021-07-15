Canada may allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit by the middle of next month, according to a release from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office. Politicians from both sides of the border and business leaders have been pressing for an opening of our border, the latter calling for a reopening before an election is possibly called this year, to bring relief to the tourism industry and local businesses.
As well, fully vaccinated visitors from other countries could start visiting Canada at the beginning of September. A PMO statement following Trudeau's meeting July 15 with provincial premiers says: "The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September.
He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.
The statement adds that: "First Ministers expressed their support of reopening plans, and agreed on the importance of ensuring clarity and predictability as initial steps are taken. The Prime Minister indicated that ministers would share more details on these plans early next week. Finally, First Ministers discussed the importance of working collaboratively on a proof of vaccination credential, and prioritizing work to implement a system that would enable Canadians to travel internationally with confidence. First Ministers reiterated their commitment to a collaborative approach to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening Canada’s economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.