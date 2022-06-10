Canada halting random COVID tests at airports

The federal government announced that mandatory random COVID testing will be halted at Canadian airports starting June 11.
"Unvaccinated travellers will still be tested on-site," says the announcement from Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance. "As of July 1, all testing, including for unvaccinated travellers, will be performed off-site." According to reports, the off-site detail is still being determined.
The announcement comes amid reports of long wait times at Canadian airports, particularly Pearson in Toronto.
“We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season," the joint announcement says. “Our efforts are having a positive impact. Current traveller wait times at major Canadian airports are decreasing."
The ministers added that “travellers are reminded that the use of ArriveCAN before coming to the airport helps remove unnecessary delays. PHAC is adding additional staff on select days at airports to verify that travellers have completed their ArriveCAN submissions on arrival and further inform air travellers about the importance of the mandatory requirements. PHAC staff will assist travellers in completing ArriveCAN if they were unable to do so. We recognize that there is still work to be done, particularly for international arrivals at our largest airports, and we will continue to work with all orders of governments and partners to reduce the delays in the travel system.”
