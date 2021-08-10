Due to the risk of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the federal transport ministry announced that Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India and Pakistan to September 21.
The ban was first set in place on April 22 by the federal government. This was imposed on commercial and private flights from India and Pakistan as COVID-19 variants continued to surge.
Since then, the ban has continued to be extended several times. Despite this, however, the travel restriction does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.
Back in April, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement that the federal government would also extend the measure of requiring Canadian travellers departing from those two countries to take a PCR test at their last point of departure.
Health Officials have discovered four COVID-19 variants within Canadian borders that are concerning. The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the U.K. and remains the most prevalent, followed by the P.1.variant, first identified in Brazil, the B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, and the B.1.617 first identified in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.