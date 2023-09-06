The City of Côte St. Luc held its belated Canada Day event at Trudeau Park this past Aug. 31, with Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, members of council, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, D'arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass, CSL Dramatic Society artistic director Anisa Cameron and people of all ages turning out.
The event was co-hosted by broadcaster and Suburban reporter Dan Laxer, and broadcaster, author and therapist Dr. Laurie Betito.
This was the first time in several years that the event had been held in Trudeau Park — the more recent location had been Wagar Field. This year, the event was on the field at Trudeau Park. There was face make-up, food, a magic show with magician Mike Deslauriers, a bravura saxophone performance by Michael Abramovich, and an interactive performance by children's singer Shawny, music medleys from different decades, and others. A colourful drone show concluded the evening.
