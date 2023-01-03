Canada accepted a record number of immigrants in 2022, exciting 2021’s numbers with 431,645 permanent residents last year according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). As part of the government’s plan to combat labour shortages in multiple sectors, the targets for immigration numbers will increase every year until 2025 as mentioned in the Immigration Levels plan that was tabled on November 1st, 2022. The goal for 2023 will be to bring in 465,000 permanent residents, rising to 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.
IRCC Minister Sean Fraser stated, “Newcomers play an essential role in filling labour shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities, and enriching our society as a whole.“
Delays for processing immigration applications also rose in 2022. Approximately 1.3 million applications were affected. Fraser has previously stated that the Canadian immigration system was experiencing extraordinary demand, with the department hiring 1,250 employees to help manage the increasing backlog of applications. According to the press release, the IRCC processed approximately double the amount of applications in 2022 as compared to 2021. Those included citizenship, permanent residence, and temporary residence status.
