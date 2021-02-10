Mamadi Camara, a Ph.D. candidate, was arrested on January 28 after a police officer was allegedly attacked and disarmed at a traffic stop in Park Extension. He was kept in jail for six days. Quite a start to Black History Month.
At a press conference held late Friday afternoon Montreal police (SPVM) director Sylvain Caron publicly declared Camara's innocence in regards to the charge for attempted murder of a police officer issued to him last month. A day before the conference, the SPVM said that it was too early to clear Camara, despite the new evidence brought to the prosecution on Wednesday.
After DNA lab results came in on Friday, police were able to exonerate him and decided to do so publicly. Caron offered to meet with Mamadi Camara to offer a personal apology to him as well as his family. Moreover, a session will be held by the SPVM for the media as well as for the public in order to explain the criminal investigation process in these types of cases. Caron said that this would be done for the sake of transparency as many have criticized the SPVM's actions in this case.
Prime Minister Trudeau called the circumstances surrounding Camara's arrest "concerning".The investigation into the incident remains open. The officer’s missing weapon has not been found.Police are following a new lead with a vehicle found in Lasalle on Friday which they believe may be connected to the incident.
Audrey Roy-Cloutier, spokeswoman for the director of prosecutions wrote that prosecutors received new evidence on February 3rd and that after reviewing it - they came to the conclusion that it was no longer possible to support the charges filed at the request of police against Camara. Cloutier also wrote that police arrested Camara based on the information provided by the officer who was allegedly attacked and circumstantial evidence.
A community organization in Parc-Extension organized a protest on Friday afternoon in solidarity with Camara to highlight concerns about racial profiling in their neighborhood. Camara's lawyer told the press that he may considering filing a lawsuit against Montreal police..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.