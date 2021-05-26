St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos issued two clarifications after receiving a torrent of negative reaction from the community to a letter she issued to constituents about last week's conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. The letter, sent out this past Thursday, before the ceasefire, was seen as strongly condemning Israel's actions and assigning moral equivalence locally.
The letter was also seen as taking the Palestinian side in the Middle East context, as only Israel is specifically mentioned as an aggressor. Hamas, the terrorist group which has launched some 4,000 rockets indiscriminately into almost all of Israel, is not mentioned at all.
"I implore the Israeli government to immediately stop the bombardment of schools, journalists, media organizations, medical institutions and residential neighbourhoods," says the letter. She also only cited the Jewish settlements, a property dispute and other factors only on the Israeli side as "impediments to a lasting peace," without mentioning any Hamas terrorist activities.
While the letter condemns local incidents of violence and social media threats, which have been directed at the Montreal Jewish community, she wrote that "anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab discrimination have no place here."
Reaction to the letter was swift , with many calling on her to resign including DDO Councillor Valerie Assouline. Sabrian Sabbah Dery wrote that the MP "should be condemning a terrorist group that uses women and children as shields. Israel will protect its people and country at all costs! Is it normal that anti-Semitic acts have increased 438% this week?"
"Where in your letter do you implore the terrorist organization Hamas, who started the conflict, to stop attacking ISRAEL where Jews and Arabs live?" wrote Daniel Bensimon.
The MP issued a clarification, writing that "of course I acknowledge that Hamas is a terrorist organization, and the launching of rockets into Israel is unacceptable and has to be condemned. I accept the fact that I should have included this in my statement as well. This statement was written as a call to end the violence on both sides in order to minimize the loss of life in the region, as the number of casualties was continuing to rise." She also posted a video message condemning anti-Semitism. Marvin Dankoff was not impressed with the clarification. "The damage is done and you have shown who you are. Now it rests with Ville St. Laurent residents to decide when the elections come about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.