Calls for action on flooding

Between 80 and 110 millimeters of rain fell in Montreal on September 13 – about 40 mm in an hour –in parts of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Major flooding ensued In areas bounded by Côte-Saint-Luc, Décarie, Macdonald and Bourret; the block of Clinton, De Vimy, Lennox and Barclay; Circle avenue, and at Glencoe and Glenwood. Following a June storm a large proportion of the same homes were flooded.
With studies showing flooding and backflow likely to double over the next few decades, the opposition wants the borough and city to act. “When we talk about a climate crisis there's an urgency on two sides: reducing emissions but also adapting the city and making it more resistant,” Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela told The Suburban. She and Snowdon’s Sonny Moroz co-sponsored a resolution noting while “technically and financially impossible” to redo the entire sewer system to absorb all rain, “it is possible to quickly build multifunctional infrastructures allowing retention.”
“It's always the same in areas that feel like they're kind of left alone to handle their own costs,” she says. “It’s unfair because it's the city’s responsibility to make sure infrastructure is adapted and modernized to handle the changes the planet is undergoing.”
Dina Bastounis learned that the hard way in 2017 and 2020, with “a lot of stress and money trying to fix a problem I shouldn’t have had to worry about.” Bastounis experienced the clash of torrential rains and Montreal infrastructure during two storms when the city’s sewer backed up into the basement of her 110-year-old Coolbrook home. “We took in at least a foot of sewer water, both times, which resulted in a complete loss of property and content.”
Both times the city denied responsibility because she had no proof that her backwater valves were in working order. She filed maximum insurance claims both times for basement re-construction and content replacement, having to fight to maintain coverage while paying over $10,000 out-of-pocket to redo her plumbing, ensuring all valves, sump pump and drain systems were up to code “even if this is not a requirement for older homes built before 1939.”
Valenzuela and her colleagues want the city to prioritize this “and work with the downtown administration and Service de l’eau to address this local issue,” with the primary ask a comprehensive study of CDN-NDG to locate weak points and figure out what urgently needs to be done. “That way we know how much time we have and can come up with short-, medium- and long-term solutions.”
A 2019 Montreal water department study recommended increasing the diameter of a section of the Coolbrook sewer line between Snowdon and Queen Mary, as well as constructing a 600-mm line at Snowdon and Earnscliffe, but that is not part of Montreal’s 2022-2024 program and the situation has evolved according to the borough.
The resolution also seeks approval at Montreal council and proposes bio-retention basins, rain gardens, honeycombed pavement, infiltration trenches and resilient multifunctional spaces, adapting parks closest to flooding areas with basins to cut the volume of water going directly into the system. “A good example is the new Sadie Bronfman park in the Triangle; the measures are already in place to hold onto the most amount of water possible.” She suggested it be considered for Van Horne, Martin Luther King, Macdonald and Romeo Charette parks.
The borough says the issue is likely caused by water accumulation at a low point at Snowdon and Earnscliffe, and once confirmed, slopes would be corrected. Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa explained that “no amount of new sewage systems or rain gardens will allow us to deal with rainfalls as intense as the one in mid-September,” and steps are already underway to study the area’s topographical issues that cause buildup during heavy rainfall. “Once they have been completed measures will be taken to correct the situation.”
“It's doubly aggravating” says McLynn resident Normand, watching local roads ripped up twice in the last few weeks “with a massive patchwork system of detours,” plaguing residents and commuters west of Décarie and south of Jean Talon. “A dozen worksites and some dormant for days, so why not deal with this?”
While Bastounis is happy the city cleans sewers annually and sees them being inspected more often, she’s not happy that “they didn’t take any responsibility. It wasn’t my pipes that broke, I had systems in place to prevent flooding. It’s an old neighbourhood which wasn’t built to accommodate the current population. With all these condos, hotels and now Royalmount being built in the area, I worry that’ll it be too much for the sewers to handle.”
