Calling NDG Youth

The NDG Carrefour jeunesse employ is launching a Youth Ambassador program, to introduce neighbourhood youth hem to the decision-making processes that influence their daily lives.
The Youth Ambassador NDG program consists of two intensive weekends of training, practical workshops and visits on what it is to participate on a Board of Directors and how decisions are made in their neighborhood and in their city.
The sessions take place on April 2 and 3 and May 7 and 8, 2022. Between the two weekends, participants will participate in a virtual networking evening in order to choose the organizations that interest them and that they would like to visit. Once a choice is made, they can attend a meeting of the board of directors of this organization as well as visit the organization and learn more about its operation.
The ambassador program also aims to introduce participants to what an ecological footprint is. Following the first weekend of training, they will be able to assess the footprint of the organizations with which they will be paired, and then bring this knowledge back to their schools and home.
Participants will receive a certificate of participation as well as a season pass for La Ronde. In addition, they have the chance to receive one of two scholarships worth $2,500.
To participate in the program, youth must be between the ages of 12 and 16 and be a resident of Montreal. Also, they must have a consent form to participate signed by their parents.
To register or register your child, send an email to caroline.gauthier@cje-ndg.com with a short text describing your or their motivations for participating. You will then receive a consent form to participate, which must be duly completed to confirm registration. Places are limited so register as soon as possible.
