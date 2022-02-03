The military will not be called in, at least for now, to move against the ongoing truckers COVID protest in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the media Thursday.
"Our focus is on being there to support the Ottawa police, support the City of Ottawa and the government of Ontario," Trudeau said. "We will be there to respond to any formal requests from either the city or the province."
Asked to clarify whether sending in the military was an option, and if he would be the next Prime Minister Trudeau to do so (his father did so during the 1970 October Crisis), Trudeau said "there were questions a couple of years ago around military when it came to other protests that were blocking critical infrastructure.
"My answer than is consistent with my answer now, one has to be very, very cautious before deploying any military in situations engaging Canadians. It is not something that anyone should enter into lightly, but as of now, there have been no requests and that is not in the cards right now."
He added that the people of Ottawa "deserve to have their lives back."The Prime Minister also said he will not meet with the remaining protesters in Ottawa. Other protest convoys are en route to Toronto and Quebec City.
Trudeau maintained that his party was re-elected, and that its stance was to maintain vaccine requirements under federal jurisdiction and "stand by science.
"Having a group of people who disagree with the outcome of an election, who want to go a different way and bring in an alternative government, is a non-starter in a responsible democracy."
