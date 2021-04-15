Côte Vertu Métro station in St. Laurent to close for nearly three months: STM

The Côte Vertu Métro station in St. Laurent will be closed from May 29 to Aug. 22 as part of work being done on the Côte Vertu garage on Thimens and Marcel Laurin, the STM announced last week.
The work involves the installation of a "track switch ahead of the station. This switch will increase train frequency by up to 25 percent on the Orange line at peak periods. Mitigation measures will be implemented to minimize inconveniences caused by the station closure."
The STM announcement added more detail of the work, including: "track removal and excavation of the invert, and installation and commissioning of the track switch.
The garage project itself began in 2017, is said to be 77 percent complete and involves "building an underground garage to house 10 additional Métro trains, as well as three above-ground buildings needed to operate the garage.
As a result of the station closure, there are area transit alternatives:
• "Shuttle 810: Special high-frequency bus line linking Côte-Vertu and Du Collège stations."
• "Bus 64 Grenet: Regular line extended to Du Collège station, in addition to buses 17 Décarie and 72 Alfred-Nobel, which already serve both stations."
• "Bus 470 Express Pierrefonds: Regular line rerouted to Du Collège station, with addition of bus-to-bus transfer stops."
• "Customers with limited mobility are invited to use buses 64 and 17 during the closure. These lines will stop at the north entrance building of Du Collège station, which is equipped with elevator service."
• "As the stations are approximately 900 metres apart, active transportation may also be used."
• "Additionally, shuttle 968, which was put in place as part of the REM project for the closure of the Mont-Royal tunnel, will be rerouted to De La Savane station from May 29 to August 22. Afterwards, it will return to Côte-Vertu station."
Residents who want more information "can attend a virtual information session on April 27, 2021. To register, consult www.stm.info/en/info/service-updates/stm-works/cote-vertu
