Côte St. Luc's annual Remembrance Day ceremony took place in person once again for the first time since the COVID pandemic, and was held in the city hall council chamber Friday.
The event was to be held outdoors, next to the Bernard Lang Civic Centre, but there were uncertainties about the weather, as a rainfall warning was issued for Montreal.
During the ceremony, which was standing room only, wreaths were laid by CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, SPVM Station 9 commander Martin Montour and many others. A representative of D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass attended, as did members of CSL council; former Côte St. Luc councillor Allan Levine, president of the Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion; former CSL councillor Glenn Nashen; and students from École Maimonide and JPPS, who recited the traditional In Flanders Fields.
Brownstein told the ceremony that it was sad many World War II veterans, including the late George Nashen, father of former councillor Nashen, "could not be with us, but we do remember them on this day.
"It makes it all that much more special that we have that personal connection to their past."
The Mayor added that all gathered to "remember those who sacrificed everything in service to their country. We remember those from the First World War and every conflict since. We know that, today, there are many conflicts around the world, and serious threats. Soldiers are fighting for our freedom even today, and hopefully, we will continue to have a peaceful world, but the times are quite perilous."
Housefather said he has heard the stories of veterans from World War II, "how it felt to drive through Holland as our Canadian men and women were liberating the Netherlands in 1945, how it felt to give a chocolate bar to a child on the side of the road. I heard what it was like to be at dances here at the Y and meeting your future wife.
"I've heard that because the people who fought in World War II were the people who created this Remembrance Day ceremony here in Côte St. Luc. When I was a young councillor, they ran the show. They walked in a parade down Cavendish Blvd. They talked about their experiences — this was about what they lived. Now, those memories are waning because those veterans are leaving us one by one. We're here in their place."
Rabbi Reuben Poupko of Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue, who along with Reverend Father George Joseph of St. Richard's Church offered a benediction, said gratitude should be expressed "for one simple and overriding truth.
"There are many places across the globe where a military uniform strikes fear into the hearts of those who love freedom. We should be grateful to live in a country where the uniform of the Canadian Armed Forces brings hope for peace, and inspires hope. It is something we should never take for granted."
