Côte St. Luc names park for beloved resident

Côte St. Luc council has approved the naming of the newly renovated park at Emerald and Wavell after Joshua Ezekiel Alexander, an area resident who passed away at 19 in early 2014.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and councillor Dida Berku told The Suburban that the city is hoping to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early August. Joshua's parents Victor Alexander and Victoria Wignal were on hand.
"This is a very special process that we went through," Brownstein said. "It is definitely the first time that we went through a lengthy consultation process with the neighbourhood around Emerald Park in order to determine what would be the best, appropriate name for the naming of that park.... We're very happy to be at this moment.... Having his name on the park will bring life to him again."
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky, who represents the area and was deeply involved in the process with staff and Councillor Andee Shuster, read the city's resolution stating that Joshua grew up on Emerald "and was a known and beloved member of the neighbourhood before he passed away on Jan. 23, 2014.
"The entire Alexander family has had an impact on the residents living on Emerald Avenue. [During the consultation] the nomination of Joshua Ezekiel Alexander was put forward and resoundingly supported by the neighbourhood."
The councillor also credited CSL library director Janine West for "putting this on our radar.
"We never thought we would be naming a park after someone so local — we think of politicians, former city councillors. former Mayors."
Wignal told council that her son had been through a great deal from the time he was eight months old, onward, with health issues requiring a heart transplant and also affecting the function of his kidneys.
"I appreciate everything you're all doing for him," she said. "All the little children that live there can go there and play and enjoy themselves, and Joshua will be watching over them. I thank you for everything."
