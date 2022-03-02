Côte St. Luc council has passed a resolution recognizing the month of May as Jewish Heritage Month in the city.
The resolution, read by Councillor Sidney Benizri, refers to the rich history of the CSL Jewish population, and says that the Canadian Jewish Heritage Month Act, as passed federally in 2018, points out that “the Jewish population in Canada is approximately 400,000 people, making it the fourth-largest Jewish population in the world; the Canadian Jewish community has made significant contributions to the growth and prosperity of Canada while overcoming tremendous obstacles; the month of May is meaningful for the Jewish community around the world [as Yom Hashoah, Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut are commemorated]” and that “by designating the month of May as Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, the Parliament of Canada recognizes the important contributions that Jewish Canadians have made to Canada’s social, economic, political and cultural fabric; and Canadian Jewish Heritage Month would provide an opportunity to remember, celebrate and educate future generations about the inspirational role that Jewish Canadians have played and continue to play in communities across the country.”
Councillor Dida Berku said “we’re able to have a whole month where our different departments, including the library, the recreation department and all our different venues can celebrate Jewish Heritage Month in the same way that we do all the other ethnicities that we celebrate in our community.
“We have a policy of celebrating diversity in Côte St. Luc, and I’m very pleased that we are going to be able to educate or future generations about the inspirational role that Jewish Canadians have played and continue to play in our society.”
