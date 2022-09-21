Côte St. Luc inaugurates the Max Margles Children's Library

Côte St. Luc inaugurated the newly named Max Margles Children’s Library at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre, following a $500,000 donation by his wife Roslyn Margles for children’s library programming.
The event was held Sunday morning Sept. 18, and was attended by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and members of CSL council, library director Janine West, Rabbi Asher Jacobson of Congregation Chevra Kadisha B’nai Jacob Beth Hazikaron – Beth Hillel, former CSL Mayors Anthony Housefather and Robert Libman, Rachel McCrum of the Quebec Writers’ Federation and Max Margles’ brother Sidney Margles and niece Melissa Margles — the latter paid an emotional tribute to her uncle.
As pointed out by a city statement, “the donation includes $200,000 to be used by the public library as needed, and a $300,000 portion to be used to create an endowment fund, which will be used exclusively to further literacy for children and young adults including a children’s writing contest to be named the Roslyn and Max Margles Literacy Contest. The endowment fund will be administered by the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal.”
Margles, who has made other donations in past years, said she chose the Children’s Library this year as “it is foremost an everlasting memorial to honour my late husband Max, an avid and dedicated reader who loved reading and the value it brings to our lives.
“The ever-growing use of technological devices by children in school and at home has, indeed, had an effect on reading and learning. Studies have concluded that using computers is excellent for developing computer literacy, but, alas, not literacy in reading, comprehension, and vocabulary. Over usage can have negative consequences. My gift will help the Max Margles Children’s Library provide additional quality children’s and young adult programs aimed to stimulate imagination and creativity, broaden horizons, foster empathy, and develop a lifetime love of reading books. Always important goals, but more so when faced with the current rapid advancements in computers and other electronic systems.”
Brownstein said “the Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc Public Library has a deserved reputation for excellence. The donation and endowment fund will make our cherished public library even better. As a new grandparent, I am thrilled that Roslyn Margles has chosen to generously donate to what we are honoured to call the Bibliothèque des jeunes Max Margles Children’s Library.”
