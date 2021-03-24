Côte St. Luc calls on DGE to expand mail-in voting

The City of Côte St. Luc is urging the Director General of Elections of Quebec to "offer the option of mail-in voting for those 65 years old and older in the November 2021 municipal elections."
A city statement points out that mail-in voting is "available only at residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD), private seniors homes (RPA) and for people who cannot travel to a polling place."
The city argues that "because 30 percent of its population is 65 and older, and because public health authorities encourage that age group to minimize non-essential activities, CSL voters could benefit from mail-in ballots to a greater degree than most other municipalities in two ways— a higher number of total votes cast, and better safety for voters."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the COVID-19 pandemic "has made us re-think how services are offered and what obstacles some in our society face.
“We hope that the pandemic will be over by November, but if there is still some lingering danger—especially to those with underling medical conditions or who couldn’t be vaccinated—then mail-in balloting is the right thing to do.”
CSL has made its case to DGE Pierre Reid, the Union of Quebec Municipalities and to MNA Marie-Claude Nichols, the Official Opposition Critic for Municipal Affairs.
