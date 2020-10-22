Côte-De-Liesse closed at Cardinal

By now most Montrealers know Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval Circle. The closure is for at least the next two weeks and likely longer for emergency repairs. This is having a major impact on anyone who still commutes in Montreal, to and from the West Island, Trudeau Airport and for those who live in the Dorval Avenue area.
What many may not know is that it has had a major impact on other highways, namely westbound Highway 520 (Côte-De-Liesse). As I found out the hard way last evening, you are forced off of Côte-De-Liesse at Cardinal Avenue (Exit 1). The move is to ease the flow of traffic moving from Highway 20 along the service road as a result of the the emergency repairs. According to Transports Quebec, the closure is until at least the end of November.
A poorly planned detour takes you into Lachine, joining Highway 20 at 55th Avenue, and entering the construction zone. An alternate, which most seem to take by default, takes you through the small 30km/h, stop sign filled neighbourhoods of Dorval and Pointe Claire before you can access Highway 20 westbound at St. John's Blvd. Adding to the mess is ongoing construction along Cardinal and Michel Jasmin in Dorval. Once on Cardinal, the road narrows to one lane to accommodate recreation paths and as a final blow, the Sources Blvd. access to Highway 20 also remains closed.
Côte-De-Liesse is a big part of my normal commute. The drive home last evening took me an extra 40 minutes, it won't this evening as I seek alternate routes homes.
