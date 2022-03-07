Buskers' full return to metro

Music is coming back to the métro in a big way.
If the sound of violins, clarinets, and a soulful voice are part of your normal and uplift your morning or evening commute, then good news is coming this Saturday.
All designated spaces for metro musicians will be opened this weekend. The STM's plan for a safe and gradual return of buskers takes a new step as 24 more performance locations (lyres) will be opened.
With the lifting of many pandemic-related measures and in accordance with public health guidelines, 44 lyres will now be available for booking, which is all of them except a few that are unavailable for other reasons, such as construction work.
Some restrictions on performances will also be lifted. Singing will once again be permitted (with mandatory face coverings), and musicians will be allowed to play wind instruments. Bookings must be done via the online platform, and anyone with symptoms will have to stay home.
The plan to bring musicians back gradually and safely has been in action since November. Aside from a temporary hiatus in January due to the fifth wave surge in COVID cases, the plan has been able to proceed as expected. Over 250 artists have signed up for the online booking platform, an increase from the estimated 200 who performed in the métro pre-pandemic.
The return of musicians is seen as a boon for STM users, many of whom have also returned to the métro themselves as in-person work begins to resume.
