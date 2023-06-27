Well-known businessman and theatre chain CEO Vincenzo Guzzo was arrested in Laval June 23 for criminal harassment and breach of conditions of a previous arrest.
The first arrest, which took place in Terrebonne, alleges that Guzzo, 54, harassed a woman, causing her to "reasonably fear for her safety or the safety of anyone known to her," the charges say. The condition of the first arrest was that Guzzo not contact the woman in question. He appeared in court on June 25 and was then released on bail.
Guzzo released a statement to The Suburban regarding "the making public of a private family matter.
"The current issue is between myself, my wife and our lawyers, Consequently, no information will be disseminated concerning the course and content of the divorce proceedings underway."
The Dragons' Den TV personality stressed that "my arrest has been highly unsettling, not only for me but more importantly, for our three children who have been living with me since November 2022 and who were present, in my home, at the time of my arrest.
"I thank my family members who rallied so quickly to come to my home and offer comfort and support to them during my absence. As for the charges, they are contested and vigorously denied. In the meantime, I would like my privacy, and especially that of our children, to be respected during this trying time."
