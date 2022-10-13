Business leaders remain convinced that the switch to a hybrid working model will remain as most downtown Montreal employees continue the transition to fewer in-office work hours, a consequence of the pandemic. Data from a recently conducted survey shows that approximately 80 per cent of workers return to their office for at least one day a week, with a large majority of businesses adopting the hybrid working model to allow more flexibility. According to president and CEO of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce Michel Leblanc “They say individually we know we will gain if people are more present, but the labour shortage forces us to be cautious,"
Leblanc says that a majority of employers would prefer to bring workers back into the office at least three or four days a week but are nervous about putting in these changes at the risk of losing employees. Leblanc spoke on how the Montreal Chamber of Commerce has been approached by employers in order to find suggestions and practices to help bring workers back into the office "So, at this moment they're all looking at each other and they're looking at the chamber and they're saying help bring that movement." Leblanc suggested that initiatives such as outdoor workspaces would make it more enticing for workers to return to the office. However, road closures and construction make it difficult to convince workers to make a regular commute to the office.
Leblanc doubled down on the benefits and importance of in-person office work, saying "When you have people merging together in an area it means we are exchanging ideas, we're meeting new people. As we do so maybe we are finding new solutions, so all these possibilities are very unlikely to happen in your home office on zoom with people you talk with every day." According to Michaela Landers, a recruiting director at Proforce Personnel, it will be difficult to convince workers who have become accustomed to working from home. “Having a good culture and a good work environment is obviously important to a certain extent, but these people have families and the last couple of years they've been able to spend a lot of time with their families, and I think that it's hard to get away from that.”
