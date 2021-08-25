After almost 18 months of the pandemic damaging the economy, business groups in Quebec agree that the province’s decision to impose a vaccine passport can prevent - and is better than - another lockdown.
“The last thing businesses want is a new lockdown,” said François Vincent, head of Quebec operations at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. “The new system adds a layer of complexity, but it’s much better than a complete shutdown of the economy.”
Beginning September 1, the vaccine passport will be mandatory for access to non-essential things that include bars, restaurants, gyms, festivals, and movie theatres. To engage in these services and activities, Quebec residents will have to show their individual QR code provided by the government after vaccination.
“The passport is the balance we have found to keep our economy open while protecting the population,” Christian Dubé said. “It gives us an additional tool to confront the fourth wave with a certain degree of normality.”
Over five million Quebec residents have requested their QR code, according to Dubé. About 86% of Quebecers have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 77% have gotten both doses.
