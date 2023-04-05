After 70 years on the street, her family selling toys, memorabilia and sharing smiles with generations of locals and Montrealers across the island, and as one of the more vocal merchants opposing a contentious reserved bus lane imposed on west end Queen Mary to the detriment of parking spaces, Barbara Vininsky is exasperated.
She has pleaded with the CDN-NDG administration to reconsider, and to consider the damage it’s doing now, rather than waiting a year to assess any possible impact. “They are ticketing my customers,” she told The Suburban in February. “My business has gone down 50%. Everybody’s afraid because they see the green onions here and they see STM constables driving by.”
It feels like a blitz, with parking attendants on site and STM patrol vehicles circulating up and down the block. Certainly effective to clear a lane, but for many merchants it feels like a muscular reminder that they have little say in their future. “Somebody got a ticket for over $300,” she said, another was “just dropping off a box of books for a charity fundraiser and was harassed by the parking attendant.”
She and her neighbours have been told repeatedly that the lane’s impact would be assessed after a year, even after merchants and the local city councillor repeated that bus ridership currently doesn’t compare to the 2017 data used to justify the bus lane, and that the traffic issue is significantly different west of Décarie.
After repeatedly making the point that her afternoon business was most of her business, she fears it is being scared away.
For their part, the borough insists that traffic slows movement west of Décarie, and discourages users. Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, who sits on the STM board of directors, has insisted that it is not only ridership volumes that are important, but the convenience and speediness for those who use routes like the 51.
To add insult to injury for a small business operator, after a presence of nearly three quarters of a century with nary a hitch, Vininsky’s store was visited by the Office québécois de la langue française in February.
“A very polite young woman came in telling us they received a complaint about communication,” she said. “I speak French, maybe a word or two I (or someone else) don’t get right, but complaint means we had a problem with a customer. I never have problems with my customers.” She says the agent was professional and perfectly courteous, just wanted to establish if she could communicate in French, chatted a bit and went on her way.
As for the lane, the STM is its own worst enemy, says Vininsky. “There is no traffic congestion in our area. What is slowing down the bus is their inferior card readers.”
“It’s just another example of how difficult governments make it to operate a small business. They know nothing or care nothing about small businesses. They’re ruining the street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.