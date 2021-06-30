Côte St. Luc residents have the burden of proof when it comes to complaints to the federal government about increased noise from the CP rail yards, Councillor Dida Berku said during her recent District 3 meeting.
"The [federal] government has made it very difficult, has put the burden on the residents," the councillor said. "That's the way the Complaint Resolution Guidelines are written. If you want to make a complaint to the Canadian Transport Agency, you have to prove you've exhausted all your possible recourses. We're going to do that, we're in the process. We sent letters and diagrams."
There have been complaints for decades of noise from the yards, but some have said it has intensified lately.
"Clearly what's happening is the trains on the Baily-Merrimac corridor are idling at night because they can't get into the yards for whatever reason," Berku told residents attending the virtual meeting. "This idling and waiting, and the banging and the horns, are what is causing a terrible ruckus. People complained, and we collected the details of the complaints through different citizens who were very involved."
The councillor said residents understand they're living next to a train yard.
"But the issue is that the trains are getting longer, they're double-decker, they're heavier and CP is committed to increasing the traffic. They just built a multi-million dollar facility in the yard and they want the cargo and shipping to increase. It's just going to get worse right now."
Berku also pointed out that CSL had meetings with CP April 15 and May 13.
"The city advised CP that their response was not satisfactory, and we gave them more time to give a better response," she explained.
Berku said there are three next steps in the process.
"We've been told verbally the situation has improved, maybe it has, but there's no guarantee they're not going to start again," she explained. "Unless they put it in writing, we're going to form a small committee. This committee will come up with what they call feasible and constructive solutions. We'll present these solutions, such as sound walls or no idling between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m."
Should these solutions not be accepted by CP, "the residents, not the city, will have to go to the Canadian Transport Agency."
In the meantime, she said, residents "should keep sending complaints, including dates and times and details related to the noise, to community_connect@cpr.ca. It's very important to document all your complaints, and copy Tammy McEwen at tmcewen@cotesaintluc.org or me at dberku@cotesaintluc.org."
