Premier François Legault posted a preview of the March 22 Quebec budget, saying it will "help you pay for housing [expenses], grocery, gas and electricity increases."
Legault wrote that he did not want an election-year budget and that he earns the confidence of Quebecers by respecting their intelligence.
"I know inflation is hitting a lot of you," he wrote. "It's the cost of housing, the grocery bill, the price of gas or the electricity bill. Your government will help you in the next budget....We have a prosperous economy. The unemployment rate is at its lowest, the majority of Quebecers are working and [making more money]. We don't say it often enough, but in the last three years there are 90,000 fewer people on social assistance. And we are the first government in a very long time that hasn't raised taxes.
"I am very proud of this."
Legault also wrote that Quebecers have been given billions of dollars in terms of "increasing the payments for the family allowance. Lowering the school fees. We also reduced hospital parking rates, reduced hunting and fishing licenses and driving licenses. Refunded the purchase of glasses for the kids. We helped the elderly by paying $411 to low income people. We paid $200 ($275 for single people) to three million Quebecers to counter inflation at the beginning of the year.
"We've done all this by keeping public finances solid. We have a strict plan to return to a balanced budget and reduce debt. All by financing health, education and culture at record levels."
