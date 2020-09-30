The Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce budget and 10-year capital program information session held last week was a sham, says Alex Montagano. “It doesn’t respect rules and traditions covering such meetings and denies the public the right to proper consultation.”
The leader of the new borough-specific party Équipe CDN-NDG wrote the council and Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, about transparency in this year’s budgetary process, and laments that “public participation and engagement in this most important process of city governance is even more limited.”
“In the age of the pandemic you have chosen to hold this meeting behind closed doors and only accept questions in writing” says Montagano, who wanted the city’s largest borough to conduct in person meetings as per permitted government guidelines, or at least allow citizens to exchange with participants in real time.
Limiting a question period to a submitted, written, 1000-character limit question constitutes “nothing less than censorship and contrary to the rules and traditions covering public question period.”
Asked for a response to his assertion, Montgomery told The Suburban: “I was pleased to present the 2021 budget for CDN-NDG. I thank the 10 residents who took the time to ask questions. Any resident is welcome to ask a question any time. It’s my pleasure to provide all the information to residents.”
Montagano counters that the meeting was held using video conferencing technology for councillors and civil servants and is not made available for public participation. “Instead of using this technology as a mechanism of engaging your constituents, the council has decided to use it as a means of excluding them,” adding that only one question per person is accepted although the rules concerning public question period allow two questions.
“How is one supposed to formulate a question in advance of receiving the information provided in this séance? Shouldn’t the public be allowed to ask questions entered in the public record in response to the information received?”
The process “lacks transparency” says Montagano, whose new party is centred on wresting CDN-NDG’s fair share from the centre city. “Therefore, it does not serve its intended purpose and is null and void as a legitimate part of the borough’s budgetary process.”
