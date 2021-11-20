Côte St. Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein promised immediate action on the issue of non-conforming synagogues located in residential areas, a major issue in recent years and during the recent election campaign.
Two questions were asked about the issue during the recent council meeting, in which alleged new non-conforming "pop-up synagogues" and problems of parking, congestion, foot traffic, garbage and noise on Eldridge were brought up.
Brownstein replied that there was a commitment from the 2017-2021 council, "and I'm sure this council as well... and I made it clear during this election campaign, that residential streets have to remain residential and we need to find ways to live in CSL where we can allow for religious prayer and practice, and ensure that it is available to all in areas where it's accepted for the residents."
The mayor added that the necessary steps will be taken "and now we're moving forward, and we're going to make this a priority," including having some religious institutions in strip malls. He pointed out there are already some institutions in strip malls "that are running quite well without disturbing residential neighbourhoods."
Brownstein said future synagogues will not be able to set up in residential areas, "and we will deal with the existing ones, finding ways to ensure they can continue to practice and not disturb the neighbourhood with garbage, noise and traffic.
"We're starting on this, immediately."
Regarding the issue of new pop-up synagogues, Brownstein said residents should inform council if they are aware of any.
