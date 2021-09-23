Mitchell Brownstein announced his run for re-election as Côte St. Luc Mayor Thursday with a message and video on Facebook.Brownstein is running against District 6 councillor David Tordjman. "Thank you for the trust you have shown me over the last five and a half years," Brownstein wrote on Facebook. "I hope with your kind support to have the privilege to serve you for another four years."
Brownstein also released a statement, saying that “with the continued support of council, with the exception of my opponent, as well as the support of current and former elected officials from all levels of government, it is my pleasure to continue to offer my service to the community." The incumbent's video contains testimonials from most of the sitting councillors, as well as Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, District 6 candidate Jeffery Kovac and District 8 candidate Andee Shuster.
Brownstein stated that he is proud of his record, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Brownstein added that the long-awaited extension of Cavendish Blvd. will be part of his next mandate. "No matter who wins the Mayoralty of Montreal, now is the time to get the commitment from all Montreal Mayoral candidates that they will cooperate with CSL and other municipalities to complete the project rapidly and correctly."
The incumbent's other priorities include building train stations at Decarie Square and the CSL Shopping Centre connecting to the new 27 km corridor vert bike path which is being built by Hydro Québec and the City of Montreal and completing a state-of-the-art sports facility at Kirwan Park.
Brownstein also promised that the "average tax rate will never increase more than the rate of inflation in [my] mandate, and [I also] intend to reduce debt by 10 percent over six years, thereby reducing the cost of loan payments allowing for more operational revenue."
Brownstein said he regrets that party politics "has found its way into this election," referring to candidates running under the Équipe Team Tordjman (ETT) banner.
Tordjman refers to his slate as a "diverse group of voices bringing fresh and welcomed perspectives to the council table, but united with the singular objective of making our community greater for everyone."
