Durocher

CBC photo

 By Beryl Wajsman, Editor The Suburban

We have just received word that SPVM spokesperson Insp. André Durocher - the perfectly bilingual and highly regarded public face of the police by both anglophones and francophones - has been reassigned to the Quebec Association of Police Chiefs by Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron. This comes at a time when the SPVM is engaging in bridge-building efforts with minority communities who had the utmost trust in Insp. Durocher. Seasoned observers throughout the city have questioned how this was not considered by Chief Caron at such a critical time in relations between Montrealers and the police department. They point out that Durocher was not only superbly connected and trusted by minority communities but had a unique knowledge of the streets of Montreal. Chief Caron it must be remembered came from the SQ and speaks only French. At the time of his appointment Mayor Plante casually dismissed concerns on his lack of English. This in spite of the fact that the island of Montreal is 50.3% non-francophone de souche. This is a developing story.

editor@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.