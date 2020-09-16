We have just received word that SPVM spokesperson Insp. André Durocher - the perfectly bilingual and highly regarded public face of the police by both anglophones and francophones - has been reassigned to the Quebec Association of Police Chiefs by Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron. This comes at a time when the SPVM is engaging in bridge-building efforts with minority communities who had the utmost trust in Insp. Durocher. Seasoned observers throughout the city have questioned how this was not considered by Chief Caron at such a critical time in relations between Montrealers and the police department. They point out that Durocher was not only superbly connected and trusted by minority communities but had a unique knowledge of the streets of Montreal. Chief Caron it must be remembered came from the SQ and speaks only French. At the time of his appointment Mayor Plante casually dismissed concerns on his lack of English. This in spite of the fact that the island of Montreal is 50.3% non-francophone de souche. This is a developing story.
breaking
BREAKING NEWS...Senior SPVM spokesperson Insp. André Durocher transferred to QAPC
Beryl Wajsman
