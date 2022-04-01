BQ endorses IHRA definition of antisemitism

The Bloc Québécois has endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. B’nai Brith Canada had informed Bloc leader Yves François Blanchet that "many in the Jewish community believe the Bloc Québécois will not speak against antisemitism and too often take anti-Israel positions." Blanchet responded that he wanted to clear up any misconceptions about his party.
Blanchet told B’nai Brith that the Bloc "unconditionally" adheres to the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. That definition, amongst many other points, says that efforts to delegitimize Israel are antisemitic. "I wish to join my voice to yours in denouncing anti-Semitism as a permanent problem for Jewish communities and individuals," Blanchet wrote. "In response to your specific question on the definition of anti-Semitism, rest assured that the BQ adheres to the operational definition adopted by the member states of IHRA, as well as by Quebec, which reads as follows: 'Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews which can manifest itself in hatred towards them. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism target Jewish individuals and/or their property, community institutions and places of worship.'"
B'nai Brith pointed out that Canada adopted the IHRA definition in 2019, and that at the October 2021 Malmo International Forum to Combat Antisemitism, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "promised to better implement the IHRA definition through the whole of government and to work with civil society to see it adopted and incorporated into policy. "The Bloc’s support for IHRA will aid in realizing that objective."
Blanchet’s letter also made reference to his party's support for the Quebec National Assembly resolution of May 26, 2021 that condemned violence against Jews during the Israeli-Hamas conflict at that time. "Blanchet stressed that the Bloc denounces hate in all its forms and is most ready to dialogue with the Jewish community," says the B'nai Brith Canada statement.
Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer for B’nai Brith Canada, stated that “we welcome the Bloc Québécois endorsement of the IHRA definition of antisemitism as an important step towards improved relations with the Jewish community. The Bloc has taken a leadership role in this area, one that other parties should consider emulating.”
Marvin Rotrand, the longtime councillor who is now National Director of B'nai Brith Canada's League for Human Rights, said, "I had a frank and collaborative working relationship with Mr. Blanchet when I was a Montreal city councillor. The Bloc is now very open to working with B’nai Brith. Mr. Blanchet’s letter could not be clearer. As leader of his party, he wishes to promote humanist values and will oppose antisemitism in all its guises. His support for the IHRA definition will undercut those who attack the Jewish community and the Jewish character of Israel.”
