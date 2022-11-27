Boxing champion Pascal arrested

Former light heavyweight boxing champion Jean Pascal was arrested early Friday in downtown Montreal.
Police would not confirm that the person in question was Pascal but did confirm arresting a 40-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The vehicle he was in reportedly was stopped because he turned right at a red light at Saint Catherine and Metcalfe. "Following the interception, the police detected an odor of alcohol coming from the mouth of the 40-year-old man," SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant told reporters. "Police officers asked him to provide a breath sample. Then, they charged him with refusing to provide the breath sample.”
On Saturday Pascal tweeted and then deleted a post that stated he was arrested without being read his rights and alleged that he was handcuffed and subjected to excessive force. Some media reports say that others were in the vehicle which was impounded. Pascal was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.
