“Nobody is going to die in an ambulance because there's a bike path on Bourret,” says CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.
Perhaps, but a quiet rush hour quickly turns into minor repeated mayhem mere seconds after the Jewish General Hospital parking lot fills up. The queue on Bourret spills over in both directions of Légaré; cars, taxis, scooters, bicycles and delivery trucks weave through traffic on both sides of the road in front of the emergency department to bypass the jam; pedestrians navigate between cars amid horns, swearing and aggressive driving; a woman in a Tesla zigzags through blocked traffic crossing the bike path and crosswalk to get into line to park.
This, while a lot employee tries to manage traffic on two streets and a busy intersection, and a SPVM ghost vehicle rolls by, passing two cars double-parked in the Legaré bike lane.
Katahwa’s declaration was in response to property owner Daniele Della Foresta’s concerns about the safety of the bidirectional bike path recently installed on Bourret running to Legaré, and his tenants, his contractors, and expenses. The path exacerbated a pre-existing traffic issue, he told June council, and impacts tenants’ ability to “bring their kids to daycare, school, to go to work, activities and outings.” The problem, explains his son Andrew, is while traffic existed before the lane “at least drivers had room to maneuver around cars waiting to enter the lot. But now, you can't pass anywhere.”
If you’re trying to move a few feet to enter your driveway, too bad. You can’t get there from here.
On a block with 300-400 families, waiting for someone to leave a lot so someone can enter and you can advance a few feet is frustrating, says tenant Andrei Stepanov, sharing his daily challenge with the council that implemented the plan. The night-shift worker says it takes 45 minutes to travel 50 metres to his home, 35 metres past the lot entrance. “Every morning when I come home, I can’t pass from the Jewish General Hospital to my house,” he said. “If you were in my shoes,” he asked Katahwa, “what would you do? I want to sleep after night shift. Every day it’s the same problem.”
Katahwa replied, “We have to secure bike lanes in the borough as more and more people are using bikes, and we need to find ways for them to use the bike as a means of transportation in a safer way.” She’s heard reports of impacts on residents’ lives and committed to improving “infrastructure that we put there.” From 8:15 to 9:30, The Suburban counted 32 cyclists, but just two cyclists traveling westward, on the path, which is a nicely marked, safe journey from Décarie.
Foresta says the issues near the intersection and emergency entrance can slow emergency vehicles, which would struggle getting through gridlock. The Mayor replied, “It’s going to take a moment for people to adapt… But we're going to talk to the hospital to see if there's any issue of safety at the intersection.” She added the project was okayed by Montreal’s emergency services department.
Della Foresta is skeptical. “It's two years now we've been having traffic there. You made something without looking. I have a hard time understanding your reasoning.”
Borough director-general Stéphane Plante said observations were made before the installation and in the first days, adding, “we're going to be there also during summertime… For now we need time so that everybody adjusts. But we're there. You can be assured that our services are there to see what's going on.”
