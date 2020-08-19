Borough survey on shared roads, corridors

The borough of Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce has launched an online survey to gauge residents’ reactions of new family friendly active transportation areas and bike paths installed in Spring and running until fall.
The survey asks about the shared roads, the pedestrian corridors the borough installed around the borough and the Terrebonne bicycle path which runs from Girouard to Belmore and removed all parking or stopping on both sides of the road.
While the pedestrian corridors have been popular in certain areas, for example, on Queen Mary, highly used east of Decarie (also acting as a reprieve to avoid the daily crowding and lingering odour around the cannabis store on the south side), but not so much on the west portion, where sidewalks are generally wide and many pedestrians in the Snowdon area find it inconvenient, as cyclists use the corridor along with commercial delivery trucks which frequently block it off throughout the day.
Last month a Suburban reporter saw a security firm park their running truck in the middle of an intersection, blocking pedestrian, bike and vehicular traffic for approximately 9 minutes. When exiting the local bank, agents were asked why they could not move it, one guard responding: “Nowhere else to park.”
The Terrebonne paths have generated the most debate, the $130,000 project voted unanimously by council in June, with the proviso that adjustments may be made. Notably, NDG councillor Peter McQueen has suggested that the project needs rethinking and has advocated for replacement of the plan with making Terrebonne one way eastbound for cars which would accommodate the bike paths with less disruption.
Anyone can participate, you need merely enter your postal code as an identifier. To access the survey visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBY6plycnMe6uV5a7wqbqOYypnlCsN3vcn9arwq3QYqbwLdw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0rhFoMNL8TECDl1EQc37xYrC_mepTiDWH32oKiPppn6YJB5cJPIPi6bx8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.