CDN-NDG council has awarded an additional sum to Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Notre-Dame-de-Grâce for its special youth program. The S.O.I.R. (Stratégic Outreach through Intervention by Recreation) project launched last year proved a great success, so the borough is ensuring it runs until the end of February with an extra $11,364.
“Youth clientele is a priority for all the boroughs,” reads a borough document, “however as financial resources are limited, few new programs have been developed over the past few years.” Issues like “school dropout, adaptation difficulties, violence committed and suffered, are increasing and the need to act more upstream through activities, projects and through prevention has long been proven.”
The project received $25,160 last summer to increase the offer of sports, recreation, arts and other diverse activities for youth not already taking part in community center activities, thanks to atypical timeslots and free access, an important first step in strengthening the sense of belonging to the neighborhood and local organizations.
The project will offer evening services at Westhaven, Loyola, Saint-Raymond and Walkley community centers, using specialized street and community workers who work with marginalized young people to promote bridges between this vulnerable clientele and available resources. With a safe place, youth can benefit from free activities that improve their daily and future lives, creating links with local community organizations that they are resistant to frequent and of which they may not be aware. “The bond of trust created through activities will make it possible to connect these young people to a service that will be able to respond to their needs.”
