Borough boosts parking offer in innovative project

The city and borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville have recognized the importance of adding parking resources for residents and the workforce, and are launching a pilot project to offer more than 100 pooled off-street spaces this week to meet demand from residents and workers in the borough’s District Central neighborhood.
The three-year project with clicknpark will allow better parking management to facilitate accessibility and attractiveness of employees to Montreal’s fourth largest employment center. The project will pool parking spaces using a parking management tool based on the clicknpark mobile application. Clicknpark operates a digital shared parking platform through which individuals can register their parking spaces to be rented to users. "Our clicknpark application makes it possible to pool existing off-street parking lots for the benefit of the community, which avoids building new parking lots in the city to the detriment of our green spaces,” says president Carl Grenier.
The properties at 55 Louvain Ouest, and outdoor lots at 433 Chabanel and 960 Meilleur will take part in the project. Other partners will have the opportunity to join the project in the coming months. In addition, the borough will provide some 50 spaces on the municipal site at 50-150 Louvain Ouest, where Communauto will also add four vehicles. It is also planned to make part of the municipal site available free of charge to District Central residents for 5 days per winter period during snowstorms.
