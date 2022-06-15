Borough adds paid parking spaces in CDN

Cote des Neiges-Notre dame de grace is adding 21 paid parking spaces in Côte des Neiges.
The spaces are meant to compensate for the withdrawal of parking spaces for the Promenade Jean-Brillant project. Approximately 20 paid spaces have been removed since August 2020 and the borough wants to maintain paid parking and a customer turnover for local businesses. The measure is supported by the Côte des Neiges commercial development corporation (SDC). According to borough documents, the revenue gain expected by Montreal’s Agence de mobilité durable from these spaces is estimated at $105,000 annually.
There will be 6 spaces on Dupuis and 5 on Saint-Kevin, with an adjusted schedule on weekends to accommodate the request by St. Kevin's parish. Another 6 spaces go on Gatineau, another 4 on Maréchal. Changes include no-parking zones for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays from April 1 to December 1, on a 39-metre stretch of the south side of Dupuis and on the north side of Saint-Kevin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.